1 dead, 1 hurt in Falmouth traffic crash

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Police say one person has died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 151 in Falmouth.

Police say a pickup truck and a Volvo station wagon collided at the intersection of Currier Road at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old Falmouth man, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Volvo driver, a 23-year-old Falmouth woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No names were released.

The crash remains under investigation.

It was the second fatal traffic crash in town in a week. Two 17-year-old high school students died in a single-vehicle crash Dec. 22.