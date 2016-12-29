‘Considerable danger’ of avalanche for Mount Washington area

Officials are warning of a “considerable danger” for avalanches around Tuckerman’s Ravine on Mount Washington, as northern New England faces a powerful storm expected to bring 18 inches or more of snow.

An avalanche watch was upgraded Thursday morning by the Mount Washington Avalanche Center operated by the US Forest Service. “Considerable danger’’ is the mid-point in the five-step scale for avalanche danger.

