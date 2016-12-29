New exhibits to open at Roger Williams National Memorial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Roger Williams National Memorial visitor center in Rhode Island will be closed for most of January while new exhibits are installed.

WPRI-TV reports the exhibits will be the first major change at the center in downtown Providence in more than two decades. They will focus on the 17th century Puritan’s views on religious freedom and the rights of Native Indians that led to his banishment from the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

The new exhibits will be titled “New and Dangerous Opinions.”

The visitor center will be closed Jan. 3 to Jan. 27. Following that, it will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays from Jan. 30 until March 28. The memorial grounds will remain open to the public.

