Grad students say Harvard hindered unionization vote

Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge.
Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge. –CHARLIE MAHONEY/THE NEW YORK TIMES
AP,
1:27 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard graduate students who are trying to unionize say the university wrongly prevented hundreds of students from voting in a union election.

The Harvard Graduate Students Union filed objections Thursday with the National Labor Relations Board over the November election, which will decide if Harvard’s graduate student workers will be represented by the United Auto Workers union. A preliminary count found that the election is too close to call.

The group says Harvard administrators left hundreds of students off a list of eligible voters, causing confusion about who was allowed to vote. It also says Harvard used students’ preferred names, leading to problems for international students with different legal names on identification documents.

A statement from the group says Harvard’s actions prevented a fair election.

Harvard didn’t immediately provide comment.

TOPICS: Local News Harvard
