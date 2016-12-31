Three people, including 2 teens, die in Easton crash

Three people, including a father and son, were killed after their sport utility vehicle crashed into another one in Easton on Friday evening, officials said Saturday.

William R. Fleming, 58, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet HHR eastbound on Depot Street around 6 p.m. when he crossed the center line, hitting a westbound 2007 Toyota Sequoia, according to a statement from Easton police. His son, Robert W. Fleming, 17, and Kayleigh Desrosiers, 17, were also in the car, the release said.

