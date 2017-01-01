State police hunt for prisoner who escaped from RI facility

—Massachusetts State Police Police launched a multistate manhunt after a prisoner made a daring escape from a maximum-security federal detention center in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve, scaling a building, climbing over razor-wire fences, and stealing a getaway vehicle just across the Massachusetts border.

James W. Morales, 35, who was being held on charges that he broke into a Worcester armory and stole a cache of firearms in November 2015, was discovered missing from the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, R.I., at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

