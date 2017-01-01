Vermont woman killed in snowmobile crash

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman is dead after a snowmobile crash in St. Johnsbury.

State Police say 31-year-old Amanda Dick of St. Johnsbury died when her snowmobile crashed into a tree on private property Saturday afternoon. A child who was riding with her was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the crash. They say Dick was not wearing a helmet.