Fact-checking the ‘Patriots Day’ movie

FILE -- Mark Wahlberg during the filming of ÒPatriots Day,Ó the movie that revisits the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, in Boston, April 18, 2016. With ÒPatriots Day,Ó set for release in the coming months, the worry is that some people Ñ New Englanders in particular Ñ will view the film as a callous effort to translate tragedy into entertainment. (Katherine Taylor/The New York Times)
Mark Wahlberg filmed a scene for “Patriots Day” in April 2016. –Katherine Taylor/The New York Times
By
The Boston Globe
8:38 AM

The film “Patriots Day” recounts the bombings at the Boston Marathon in 2013 and the tense moments and days afterward in which first responders, doctors, and nurses rushed to save lives, while law enforcement officials hunted down the suspects.

But like many Hollywood movies based on reality, it doesn’t always accurately depict what actually happened.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News Boston Globe Patriots Day
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Local News
8-year-old boy found wet, confused, alone in Meriden January 3, 2017 | 8:16 AM
Local News
West Bridgewater officer injured by alleged drunken driver January 3, 2017 | 8:04 AM
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. More than 28,000 Americans died from overdosing on opiates in 2014, a record high for the nation. That’s 78 people per day, a number that doesn’t include the millions of family members, first responders and even taxpayers who feel the ripple of drug addiction in their daily lives. A rise in prescription painkillers is partially to blame: The sale of these drugs has quadrupled since 1999, and so has the number of Americans dying from an addiction to them. When prescriptions run out, people find themselves turning to the cheaper alternative heroin and, increasingly, the even more deadly drug fentanyl. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Local News
Doctors are cutting opioids, even if it harms patients January 3, 2017 | 8:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) talks to reporters following a meeting with fellow members of Congress and representatives from the Donald Trump presidential campaign at the National Republican Club of Capitol Hill April 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. The first member of Congress to endorse Trump, Collins said it is 'all but inevitable' that the real estate billionaire will get the 1237 delegates necessary to win the Republican presidential nomination during the first round of balloting at this summer's GOP convention in Cleveland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
National News
What comes next in D.C. in the World of Trump? January 3, 2017 | 7:54 AM
(credit: Christopher Armstrong) for 02trusts -- Peter Armstrong at his nursing home earlier this week ---- from story: Christopher Armstrong, 81, said he set up a pooled trust account for his 82-year-old brother Peter, who is partially paralyzed, about a decade ago from money received from the sale of Peter’s Springfield condominium. Over the years, the $50,000 trust has helped pay for dental care, clothes and for an elder companion to visit Peter once a week and take him to lunch at Friendly’s or Olive Garden, items not covered by MassHealth, Armstrong said.
Business
Medicaid may bar seniors’ trust funds to pay for extras January 3, 2017 | 7:42 AM
Local News
Massachusetts police seize 33 pounds of fentanyl, arrest 1 January 3, 2017 | 7:32 AM
Local News
FBI seeks whereabouts of man convicted of murder in 1993 January 3, 2017 | 6:28 AM
Local News
Trial date set for woman charged in crash that killed 2 kids January 3, 2017 | 3:32 AM
Local News
Cops: Man appears to use nail gun in failed robbery attempt January 3, 2017 | 3:30 AM
Local News
Authorities ID driver killed in Holbrook train collision January 3, 2017 | 3:24 AM
Local News
1st bishop indicted in US on sexual-abuse claim dies at 83 January 3, 2017 | 3:07 AM
Rutland, population 15,824, has lost residents since 2000. Some Rutlanders see refugee resettlement as a potential economic boon to their shrinking city, while others are concerned about whether they can absorb the newcomers.
Local News
Plan to take in Syrian and Iraqi refugees divides Vermont town January 3, 2017 | 12:03 AM
Local News
1st bishop indicted in US on sexual-abuse claim dies at 83 January 2, 2017 | 11:44 PM
House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 18, 2013, during the House Judiciary Committee hearing to discuss the Strengthen and Fortify Enforcement Act. The committee in the Republican-led House is preparing to cast its first votes on immigration this year, on a tough enforcement-focused measure that Democrats and immigrant groups are protesting loudly. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Politics
With no warning, House Republicans vote to gut independent ethics office January 2, 2017 | 10:46 PM
Methuen, MA - 01/02/2017- Methuen Lt. Michael Pappalardo speaks to members of the media about an infant that was exposed to fentanyl during a news conference at police headquarters in Methuen, MA on January 2, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Ten-month-old revived twice after being exposed to fentanyl January 2, 2017 | 2:27 PM
Local News
State police helicopter finds five-time OUI suspect hiding in the woods January 2, 2017 | 2:20 PM
Ten Risso’s dolphins that stranded in Wellfleet Harbor were rescued by staff and volunteers from the International Fund for Animal Welfare on New Year’s Day.
Animals
Ten dolphins rescued from Wellfleet Harbor on New Year’s Day January 2, 2017 | 2:11 PM
The East Coast Grill, located at 1271 Cambridge St. in Inman Square, returns Monday night.
Food
A year after closing, the East Coast Grill returns January 2, 2017 | 1:44 PM
file photo
Local News
Despite Trust Act, Boston police handed over immigrants for deportation January 2, 2017 | 11:53 AM
Dorchester Ma 0524 2016 Boby Johnston (cq) leaves a message near site where David Stewart was shot and killed stepts from his home. The shooting happend on Southern Avenue in Dorchester. Stewart, was the 10th homicide victim of the year according to Boston Police. Globe/Staff Photographer Jonathan Wiggs
Local News
Boston’s homicides up slightly, shootings down January 2, 2017 | 11:45 AM
World News
A look at some of the 39 people killed in Istanbul attack January 2, 2017 | 10:35 AM
Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Music
Dick Clark Productions rejects Mariah Carey's sabotage claim January 2, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Wade Cedar
Local News
Once homeless in Newburyport, this skate shop owner now brings literacy to Kigali children January 2, 2017 | 9:21 AM
Crime
N.H. man accused of setting fire to church, stabbing 2 people January 2, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Local News
Holyoke apartment building blaze kills 3 January 2, 2017 | 7:39 AM
Local News
Crash on I-495 in Hopkinton leaves 30-year-old man dead January 2, 2017 | 3:26 AM
Local News
Armless Syrian boy thrives in Massachusetts, hopes family can join him January 2, 2017 | 12:24 AM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. gestures as she answers a question during an interview at her office in Boston, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren wants to pull marijuana shops out of banking limbo January 2, 2017 | 12:17 AM
Local News
State police hunt for prisoner who escaped from RI facility January 1, 2017 | 11:13 PM
Politics
New year brings bump in minimum wage in Massachusetts January 1, 2017 | 10:54 PM