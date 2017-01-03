FBI seeks whereabouts of man convicted of murder in 1993
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The FBI says it’s still looking for a man who disappeared in Rhode Island hours after he was convicted of murder 24 years ago.
Adam Emery was convicted in November 1993 of second-degree murder in a road rage incident that left 20-year-old Jason Bass dead.
He vanished after being seen in Newport with his wife Elena. Their car was found abandoned on the Newport Bridge. Elena’s remains were found less than a year later in Narragansett Bay.
The FBI tweeted on Monday afternoon that it’s still looking for Emery.
Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
