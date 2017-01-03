Massachusetts police seize 33 pounds of fentanyl, arrest 1

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts have arrested a New York City man they say was in possession of about 33 pounds of the powerful prescription painkiller fentanyl (FEHN’-tuh-nihl) worth about $1.2 million.

Methuen (mih-THOO’-uhn) police say they received a report Monday morning of a man getting out of a taxi cab with a gun.

Upon investigation, police say they found a man in a cab with a duffel bag containing the drugs. They didn’t find a gun. They arrested 32-year-old Robinson Rojas-Rosario on drug trafficking charges. He was held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment Tuesday. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

The arrest came two days after a 10-month-old baby in Methuen was hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl. Police say there is no known connection between the cases.