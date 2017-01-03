West Bridgewater officer injured by alleged drunken driver

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — A West Bridgewater police sergeant taken to the hospital after his cruiser was rear-ended by an allegedly drunken driver has been released and attended the defendant’s arraignment.

Police say Sgt. John Craven had pulled over a vehicle just after 9 p.m. Monday when he was struck.

Chief Victor Flaherty says Craven suffered back, neck and head injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the cruiser, 56-year-old William Shea, of Brockton, failed field sobriety tests and was charged with fourth offense drunken driving and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The Enterprise reports that Shea pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday and was held pending a detention hearing later this week.

His attorney said her client hadn’t been in trouble with police since at least 1992.

