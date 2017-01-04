3 firefighters escape blaze at Massachusetts fire station

AP,
7:51 AM

CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — Three sleeping Massachusetts firefighters narrowly escaped after their fire station went up in flames in the middle of the night.

Concord Fire Chief Mark Cotreau says smoke alarms woke up the firefighters at the West Concord station at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. They evacuated out the back door and called the town’s main station for help.

The firefighters were blocked from reaching any of their gear or the vehicles inside the station.

Cotreau says one firetruck was heavily damaged, while another engine and an ambulance sustained smoke and heat damage. The more seriously damaged truck appears to be a total loss, but the other vehicles could return to service soon.

The cause remains under investigation.

He says the Lincoln and Weston fire departments covered parts of town after the fire.

