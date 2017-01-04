Stranded snowmobiler rescued in far northern New Hampshire

PITTSBURG, N.H. (AP) — Rescuers have come to the aid of a stranded snowmobiler in a remote area of northern New Hampshire.

The Fish and Game Department says 48-year-old Christopher Thayer, of Epsom, got stuck in a ditch next to a trail near Rump Mountain on Tuesday night. His cellphone coverage was minimal, and when he reached 911, it was initially believed that he had been suffering a medical emergency.

Thayer was able to communicate via text messages with the Pittsburg Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club trailmaster, who determined his location and that he wasn’t suffering a medical emergency. Thayer was found about 90 minutes later by a Pittsburg firefighter close to the Maine border.

Police and the U.S. Border Patrol also helped look for Thayer.

Conservation Officer Chris Egan said the weather was challenging with wind-driven sleet and snow.