Stranded snowmobiler rescued in far northern New Hampshire

AP,
7:32 AM

PITTSBURG, N.H. (AP) — Rescuers have come to the aid of a stranded snowmobiler in a remote area of northern New Hampshire.

The Fish and Game Department says 48-year-old Christopher Thayer, of Epsom, got stuck in a ditch next to a trail near Rump Mountain on Tuesday night. His cellphone coverage was minimal, and when he reached 911, it was initially believed that he had been suffering a medical emergency.

Thayer was able to communicate via text messages with the Pittsburg Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club trailmaster, who determined his location and that he wasn’t suffering a medical emergency. Thayer was found about 90 minutes later by a Pittsburg firefighter close to the Maine border.

Police and the U.S. Border Patrol also helped look for Thayer.

Conservation Officer Chris Egan said the weather was challenging with wind-driven sleet and snow.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
A letter sent by Fred Sylvia started a quest for replacement medals for his late father. (Jack Foley/Herald News)
Local News
Son of WWII veteran getting his father’s medals, with help of Mass. probation officer January 4, 2017 | 7:29 AM
Business
Seniors face big hikes for Blue Cross Medicare January 4, 2017 | 7:06 AM
Politics
Trump questions US intelligence as governing challenges loom January 4, 2017 | 4:43 AM
Local News
Sex solicitation charge against ex-school head dismissed January 4, 2017 | 3:50 AM
Concord MA 1/3/17 Robert Ivarson, 49 is lead out of the Concord District Court after he was accused of throwing banana peels in the driveway his African American neighbors and charged with three counts of civil rights violations, criminal harassment and outstanding arrest warrants. Photo credit: WBZ News
Local News
Cops: Man tosses banana peels onto black neighbors' property January 4, 2017 | 3:31 AM
Politics
No changes seen for leadership in new legislative session January 4, 2017 | 12:29 AM
Local News
Parents charged with improper gun storage in girl's shooting January 3, 2017 | 9:48 PM
Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin takes part in pre-game ceremonies at Fenway Park before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels in Boston, Saturday, July 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Politics
Vermont governor issues 192 pardons for minor pot crimes January 3, 2017 | 9:44 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, N.Y. Falling in line with tradition, Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend Donald Trump's inauguration. It’s a decision that will put Hillary Clinton on the inaugural platform as her bitter rival from the 2016 campaign assumes the office she long sought. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Politics
Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inauguration January 3, 2017 | 9:20 PM
Giving away — or “gifting”— up to one ounce of marijuana is now legal in Massachusetts, but are some people pushing the new law too far?
Local News
$325 plastic bags — with free weed ‘gift’ — advertised on Craigslist January 3, 2017 | 8:16 PM
James Batmasian’s holdings include the buildings at 352-364 Riverway in Boston.
Real Estate
Real estate mogul puts 33 Boston-area buildings up for sale January 3, 2017 | 8:11 PM
United Airlines planes appear on the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Newark, N.J. Almost 49 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday, the most since 2007, according to AAA. Most of them will drive, helped by relatively low gas prices and an improving economy. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
National News
A United baggage handler took an unexpected flight in a cargo hold January 3, 2017 | 7:58 PM
Boston, MA., 04/13/15, STORY AND PHOTO EMBARGOED UNTIL 9:00PM APRIL 13, 2015) Deval Patrick will work at Bain Capital. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff -- 0607Diversityleaders
Politics
Read the letter Deval Patrick wrote opposing Trump's AG nominee January 3, 2017 | 7:21 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 1995 file photo, Sister Frances Carr, left, and Brother Arnold Hadd of the Shaker Village in Sabbathday Lake, Maine, sing with the Boston Camerata during a rehearsal at the Warwick Hotel in New York. Carr, one of the last remaining Shakers, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, after a brief battle with cancer. She was 89. (AP Photo/Adam Nadel, File)
Local News
One of the last remaining Shakers dies at 89, leaving just 2 January 3, 2017 | 6:42 PM
Crime
Here's what we know about the Rhode Island fugitive everyone is looking for January 3, 2017 | 6:17 PM
Media
Joe Scarborough says he was with Trump, but not to party January 3, 2017 | 5:30 PM
CAMBRIDGE, MA - 3/04/2016: The seal - Harvard Law School. will be removed because it is associated with slave owner. A veiw of Langdell Hall at Harvard Law School. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 05seal(pic
Local News
Dean of Harvard Law School is stepping down from post January 3, 2017 | 1:51 PM
A snake skin found August 20 in Westbrook, Maine.
Animals
Large loose snake spotted in Maine is likely dead January 3, 2017 | 1:48 PM
FILE - In this May 5, 2016 file photo, Megyn Kelly poses for a portrait in New York. Kelly, the Fox News star whose 12-year stint has been marked by upheavals at her network and personal attacks on the campaign trail, is headed to NBC News. She is expected to take on a multi-faceted role at NBC. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)
Media
Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News, will host 2 shows on NBC January 3, 2017 | 1:03 PM
Politics
GOP drops weakening of ethics office, challenged by Trump January 3, 2017 | 12:24 PM
Business
Beantown as Shoetown: Sneaker makers stake claim in Boston January 3, 2017 | 10:50 AM
Local News
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed in Big Dig tunnel January 3, 2017 | 10:45 AM
Local News
Enhanced driver's license offered in New Hampshire to comply with 'Real ID' January 3, 2017 | 10:45 AM
Politics
Trump objects after House GOP votes to gut ethics office January 3, 2017 | 10:38 AM
Politics
Bill proposes changing New Hampshire's electoral vote system January 3, 2017 | 10:35 AM
Maine Governor Paul LePage speaks at the 23rd Annual Energy Trade & Technology Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl/File Photo
Local News
Maine governor signs off on legal pot, calls for moratorium January 3, 2017 | 9:52 AM
World News
Turkey nightclub suspect in grim selfie video in Istanbul January 3, 2017 | 9:27 AM
FILE -- Mark Wahlberg during the filming of ÒPatriots Day,Ó the movie that revisits the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, in Boston, April 18, 2016. With ÒPatriots Day,Ó set for release in the coming months, the worry is that some people Ñ New Englanders in particular Ñ will view the film as a callous effort to translate tragedy into entertainment. (Katherine Taylor/The New York Times)
Local News
Fact-checking the ‘Patriots Day’ movie January 3, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Animals
Sea turtles rescued off Cape Cod moved to Florida Keys January 3, 2017 | 8:31 AM
Local News
8-year-old boy found wet, confused, alone in Meriden January 3, 2017 | 8:16 AM