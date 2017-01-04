SUV crashes into front bedroom of Nashua official’s home

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — The director of emergency management for Nashua says an SUV crashed into his home and tore away a gas meter, sending gas flowing from a severed pipe.

The SUV heavily damaged the home and came to rest against a neighboring residence early Monday. The driver wasn’t hurt.

Justin Kates says he and his wife, Megan, wandered around their home after hearing an explosion. He tells The Telegraph they opened a door to a bedroom at the front of the home and discovered a “gaping hole.”

Kates says they also heard a rushing noise and realized the main gas line was broken and leaking. He says he’s thankful he and his wife had been sleeping in a bedroom at the back of the two-story home.

Police are still investigating.