Bennington woman fatally burned in cooking accident

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a 79-year-old Bennington woman has died after she was severely burned when her clothes caught fire while she was cooking.

Det. Sgt. Thomas Williams said Wednesday that Charlotte Morrill may have experienced a “medical event” when the shirt she was wearing went up in flames Tuesday while she was preparing a meal in her apartment.

Fire crews called to Morrill’s home forced their way into her residence and found that she suffered second- and third-degree burns to more than 90% of her body.

Morrill was rushed to Southern Vermont Medical Center, where she later was pronounced dead.

The fire was ruled an accident.