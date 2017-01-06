Search tied to TelexFree case turns up $20m hidden in Westborough bed
Federal authorities seized roughly $20 million in cash hidden inside a mattress in a Westborough apartment this week and arrested a Brazilian national in connection with the sprawling TelexFree fraud case, US Attorney Carmen M. Ortiz’s office said Thursday.
In a statement, prosecutors announced the seizure and arrest of Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha, 28, on a charge of conspiring to commit money laundering. Rocha was ordered held during his initial appearance Thursday in federal court in Boston. He did not enter a plea.
