Connecticut tribes narrow list of sites for possible Mass. border casino

AP,
5:00 AM

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The two Connecticut tribes that hope to build a new casino to compete with a nearby Massachusetts facility say they’ve narrowed their possible locations to East Windsor and Windsor Locks.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes announced Friday that East Hartford, Hartford and South Windsor are no longer under consideration.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler says the tribes determined East Hartford and Windsor Locks “align best with our development models and preserve more jobs and revenue for the state.”

The tribes run Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino. They claim a jointly operated border casino will protect jobs at both southeastern Connecticut locations after MGM Resorts International opens its new Springfield casino.

MGM Executive Vice President Alan Feldman says Friday’s announcement is more evidence the process is “a sham.”

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Live lobsters caught in Bar Harbor, Maine.
Local News
Lobster prices high as catch drops and China imports climb January 7, 2017 | 10:02 AM
A DirecTV dish is seen outside a home in the Queens borough of New York in this July 29, 2013, file photo. DirecTV is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs to weigh a possible merger with AT&T , according to Dow Jones, which cited sources, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)
Local News
WCVB, WMUR are back for New England DirecTV subscribers January 7, 2017 | 9:39 AM
Cambridge, MA 4/14/14 Local jazz fixture Fred Taylor at Scullers, the jazz club he helped found which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. He's also receiving the Roy Haynes Award for exceptional service to jazz and the jazz community during Boston Jazz Week. (Michele McDonald for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Fred Taylor fired as booker at Scullers Jazz Club January 7, 2017 | 8:17 AM
Cambridge 06/0514- Fog shrouds the Boston skyline as the State House dome stands out amidst the buildings on Beacon Hill as seen from Cambridge. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki (metro)
Local News
Tight labor market hinders search for skilled workers January 7, 2017 | 7:25 AM
epa05699184 Cars of German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) are parked in a fenced area in front of the Volkwagenwerk in Wolfsburg, Germany, 05 January 2017. Lawyers representing Volkswagen on 03 January 2017 filed the first lawsuit in Germany about the VW emissions diesel cheating scandal. EPA/CARSTEN KOALL
Local News
Maine going after VW for cheating environmental rules January 7, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment,
Local News
BMC program uses volunteer cuddlers to calm babies born dependent on opioids January 7, 2017 | 5:00 AM
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JANUARY 06: People seek cover on the tarmac of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials are reporting that five people were killed and eight wounded in an attack by a single gunman. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
National News
Gunman picked off passengers, sent crowds fleeing at airport January 7, 2017 | 3:40 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses 19 new Ambassadors to Russia after receiving credentials ceremony in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Putin says that Moscow is ready to try to restore good relations with the United States in the wake of the election of Donald Trump. (Sergei Karpukhin/Pool photo via AP)
National News
Report on election hacking says Russia plans to do more January 7, 2017 | 2:19 AM
People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a lone shooter opened fire inside the terminal, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, officials said. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
National News
Family: Florida shooting suspect 'lost his mind' after tour in Iraq January 6, 2017 | 10:10 PM
Carolina Hurricanes equipment manager Jorge Alves warms up after signing a contract to dress as an emergency backup for the team's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 31, 2016.
NHL
Emergency NHL goalie: The most unique one-day job in sports January 6, 2017 | 10:09 PM
In this still image from video provided by WCAX-TV, workers remove vehicles from Interstate 89 early Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Williston, Vt., after a wrong-way driver caused a crash just before midnight that killed multiple people, before stealing a police cruiser, striking several vehicles and injuring several people. (WCAX-TV via AP)
Local News
Deaths of 5 teens in wrong-way Vermont crash reclassified as murder January 6, 2017 | 9:46 PM
January 6, 2017_ LEXINGTON - Some of the funs, riffles, ammunition, etc, that was taken from the Lexington home where Robert Ivarson lived. (Joanne Rathe/ Globe Staff topic: 07lexington section : metro metro stand alone)
Crime
83 guns seized from Lexington man accused of harassing black neighbors January 6, 2017 | 9:20 PM
Crime
Natick police hope Dunkin' latte will solve loafer theft January 6, 2017 | 9:10 PM
A worker cleans glass doors in preparation for the grand opening of the first Keurig retail store in Burlington, Massachusetts November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS FOOD LOGO)
Business
Keurig is teaming up to build an at-home booze maker January 6, 2017 | 8:40 PM
FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook responds to a question during a news conference at IBM Watson headquarters, in New York. CEOs of major companies are taking stands about the results of the November 2016 U.S. election, a departure from the traditional model of not mixing politics with business that the major brands have long espoused. Cook is telling his employees to “keep moving forward.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Business
Apple CEO's pay slumps along with iPhone sales January 6, 2017 | 8:30 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) walks prior to a State Council meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / NATALIA KOLESNIKOVANATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Vladimir Putin ordered effort to help Trump, hurt Clinton, US report says January 6, 2017 | 6:10 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2010 file photo, customers drink coffee and check messages inside a Starbucks Coffee store in downtown Indianapolis. Starbucks will stop selling beer and wine at more than 400 U.S. stores next week as it ends its “evenings” program. The coffee chain says the “Starbucks Evenings” program in 439 company-owned stores in the U.S. will end Jan. 10, 2017. It said the program may continue in some of the nine licensed stores where it is offered, or overseas. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Business
Starbucks to stop selling alcohol at more than 400 US stores January 6, 2017 | 5:10 PM
Politics
Elizabeth Warren says she'll run for a second term January 6, 2017 | 5:00 PM
Boston, MA - 12/12/16 - Only bits of slush remain on the BU Bridge in Allston after overnight snow turned to rain and warmer temperatures returned to the Boston area. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (in caps) Topic: ()
Local News
This Maine woman helped a homeless man whose shoes were falling apart January 6, 2017 | 4:36 PM
FILE - In this March 8, 2012, file photo, shoppers arrive at the L.L. Bean retail store in Freeport, Maine. L.L. Bean officials said Wednesday, March 11, 2015, the company plans to make a bigger push into retail stores by more than tripling the number of locations over the next five years. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Business
LL Bean heiress in trouble over pro-Trump PAC January 6, 2017 | 3:18 PM
Electoral College makes it official: Trump wins presidency
Politics
Electoral College makes it official: Trump wins presidency January 6, 2017 | 2:08 PM
Entertainment
Fact check: Trump's slam on Schwarzenegger's ratings January 6, 2017 | 1:40 PM
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JANUARY 06: Police assist people seeking cover outside Terminal 2 of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials are reporting that five people wear killed and eight wounded in an attack from a single gunman. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
National News
US veteran arrested in Florida airport shooting; 5 dead, 8 wounded January 6, 2017 | 1:27 PM
Politics
Michelle Obama: Life's 'greatest honor' was being first lady January 6, 2017 | 12:55 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2006 file photo, shoppers walk by The Limited store in San Jose, Calif. More grim news for malls as women's apparel designer and retailer The Limited says it will close all its brick-and-mortar stores at the end of this weekend. The New Albany, Ohio company says it will continue to operate online only after the Jan. 8, 2017 closures. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Business
The Limited to close all brick-and-mortar shops January 6, 2017 | 12:01 PM
James Morales.
Local News
Man who escaped from Rhode Island prison appears in court January 6, 2017 | 11:21 AM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. gestures as she answers a question during an interview at her office in Boston, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Politics
Warren announces she’s running for re-election January 6, 2017 | 10:21 AM
Local News
Police: Officer dragged 20 feet by driver after traffic stop January 6, 2017 | 8:41 AM
National News
US adds 156K jobs; unemployment rate ticks up to 4.7 pct. January 6, 2017 | 8:38 AM
In this Tuesday, April 15, 2014 photo, Homeland Security Investigators raid telecommunications and marketing firm TelexFree in Marlborough, Mass. Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin filed a complaint against the company alleging it to be an international multi-level marketing scam that specifically targeted Brazilian-Americans. The company also is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Attorney's office. (AP Photo/MetroWest Daily News, Allan Jung)
Local News
Search tied to TelexFree case turns up $20m hidden in Westborough bed January 6, 2017 | 7:23 AM