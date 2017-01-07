Connecticut tribes narrow list of sites for possible Mass. border casino

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The two Connecticut tribes that hope to build a new casino to compete with a nearby Massachusetts facility say they’ve narrowed their possible locations to East Windsor and Windsor Locks.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes announced Friday that East Hartford, Hartford and South Windsor are no longer under consideration.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler says the tribes determined East Hartford and Windsor Locks “align best with our development models and preserve more jobs and revenue for the state.”

The tribes run Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino. They claim a jointly operated border casino will protect jobs at both southeastern Connecticut locations after MGM Resorts International opens its new Springfield casino.

MGM Executive Vice President Alan Feldman says Friday’s announcement is more evidence the process is “a sham.”