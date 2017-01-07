Town official says he won’t sign deal for Muslim cemetery

An old barn stands on land located in Dudley, Mass., which is the site of a proposed Muslim cemetery. –Elise Amendola / Associated Press
Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.),
January 7, 2017

DUDLEY, Mass. (AP) — A deal to allow a local Islamic group to build a cemetery in the small Massachusetts town may be off again.

The chairman of the Dudley Board of Selectmen tells the Telegram & Gazette that he won’t sign off on the agreement when the board meets on Monday. Jonathan Ruda cites comments made to a local newspaper by a lawyer for the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester that appeared to question the town’s ability to further review the cemetery plan.

Last month’s agreement would allow the society to buy a long-idle dairy farm and build a 6-acre cemetery. The group agreed not to expand the burial ground for at least a decade and drop a lawsuit against the town.

The lawyer, Jason Talerman, says the society stands by all agreements in the settlement.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com

