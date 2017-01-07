Vermont college swim team members injured in Florida airport panic

University of Vermont women’s swim team members are witnesses to the panic that overtook the Fort Lauderdale airport after a gunman opened fire, killing five.

Coach Gerry Cournoyer tells The Associated Press the team was in the next terminal over from where the shooting occurred Friday. The terminals are not connected and the team did not witness or hear the shooting.

But Cournoyer says mass panic broke out in their terminal shortly after the shooting, prompting a stampede that forced everyone onto the tarmac.

He says several team members were injured in the rush. One suffered a broken foot, another had a sprained ankle and several got concussions.

The team was returning from training in Key Largo. They are still in Fort Lauderdale and plan to return Sunday to Vermont.