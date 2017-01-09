Police: Woman crushed by car door in Connecticut

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say a woman apparently crushed by her vehicle’s door has died.

Police are investigating but say there are no known witnesses to the death that was reported at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police tell The Hour of Norwalk the woman apparently was standing outside her vehicle when it rolled forward, causing her door to come in contact with a parked car. As her vehicle moved forward, the door apparently was pushed closed, crushing her. A woman walking past noticed that the victim was pinned between the driver’s-side door and the vehicle’s body.

That passer-by summoned three men she saw nearby, who freed the victim. They told police the car’s engine was running and the transmission was in drive.

The victim’s name has not been made public.

___

Information from: The Hour, http://www.thehour.com