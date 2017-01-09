Town preparing to move forward with deal for Muslim cemetery

DUDLEY, Mass. (AP) — Officials say they’re preparing to move forward with a deal to allow an Islamic group to build a cemetery in a small Massachusetts town.

The chairman of the Dudley Board of Selectmen said last week he wouldn’t sign off on the agreement when the board meets on Monday.

Jonathan Ruda cited comments made by a lawyer for the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester that seemingly questioned the town’s ability to further review the cemetery plan.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that John Davis, special counsel to Dudley, says he has reassured selectmen the special permit will be issued only upon “mutually-agreeable conditions.”

Davis says the Islamic group’s attorney confirmed they’ll abide by the provision.

Under the deal, the group won’t expand the burial ground for at least a decade.

