Amherst College cross country team on probation for lewd emails about women

Students walk on the campus of Amherst College.
Students walk on the campus of Amherst College. –Matthew Cavanaugh for The Boston Globe
AP,
1:52 AM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college’s men’s cross country team has been placed on probation as a result of a probe into emails some team members sent making sexual comments about female students.

Amherst College on Monday said several individuals will be suspended and the team will be on athletic probation through the fall of next year.

The college suspended the team’s activities last month after the student magazine The Indicator reported on a series of emails among some team members from 2013 to 2015.

The magazine said the messages were racist and misogynist, sometimes including pictures of female students and comments on their sexual histories. Some women were referred to as “meat slabs” or “a walking STD.”

The team has said it’s ashamed and promised to improve its culture.

TOPICS: Local News Massachusetts College Sports Education
