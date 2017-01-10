4 overdoses, including a fatality, lead to no prison visits

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are investigating four drug overdoses — one of them fatal — at the state prison in Concord and at a transitional housing unit in Manchester, New Hampshire’s corrections commissioner said Tuesday.

The overdoses resulted in the cancellation of inmate visitation at the prison from Tuesday through Thursday.

Commissioner William Wrenn said the fatal overdose happened at the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester. He said Michael Robert Cullen, 48, of Rochester, was found unresponsive Friday night. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Staff at the Concord prison found three unresponsive inmates in the residential areas over the weekend, Wrenn said. Staff administered Narcan in two incidents; the inmates survived. Their names have not been released.

Wrenn said the visitations were suspended “to protect the safety of the inmate population until the Department of Corrections Investigations Bureau can identify the type and source of the drugs used by the inmates as well as the point of entry for the drugs.”

He said drug-sniffing dogs were being used to inspect all areas of the Concord prison.

Wrenn said the warden will make a determination on Friday on the status of reopening the visiting room.

The prison is a multi-security level, male-only facility with the capacity of 1,205 inmates.

