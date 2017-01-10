Tractor-trailer rollover roils Massachusetts commute

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — A tractor-trailer rollover at a major highway interchange caused massive traffic headaches during the morning commute in Massachusetts.

State police say a truck rolled on Interstate 495 southbound at the interchange with I-93 in Andover on Tuesday morning.

Broadcast reports say the truck was carrying potatoes and as many as eight other vehicles were involved.

All lanes of I-495 south were closed. State police tweeted that the ramp from I-495 south to I-93 north was also closed.

All lanes and ramps have since reopened.

According to broadcast reports, traffic had backed up for about five miles and vehicles were being detoured off the highway.

There was no immediate word on injuries.