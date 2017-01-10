Woman slain inside Brockton apartment; boyfriend found dead

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say the boyfriend of a woman found shot to death in her Brockton apartment has been found dead of an apparent suicide.

The Plymouth district attorney said in a statement Tuesday that 38-year-old Matias Andrade was found dead in a wooded area off Interstate 93 in Braintree at about midnight.

Police had been looking for Andrade since 30-year-old Eugenia Gomes Monteiro was found dead of several gunshot wounds in her home at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

After Monteiro was found dead, police announced they were looking for Andrade. His vehicle was later found but he remained missing.

His body was found after state police detected a signal from his cellphone.

Both deaths remain under investigation.