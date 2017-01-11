3 Maine towns move forward with limiting retail pot establishments

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Three more Maine towns have taken steps to limit retail marijuana establishments.

Maine voters in November narrowly approved a referendum legalizing marijuana.

The Portland Press Herald reports Clinton, Skowhegan and Winslow have each moved forward with restricting retail marijuana establishments.

Clinton’s board of selectman voted Tuesday night to put an emergency moratorium on such establishments. The 60-day moratorium gives the planning board time to prepare changes to the land-use law.

Skowhegan’s selectmen also on Tuesday night agreed to move forward with an ordinance barring retail marijuana establishments and social clubs.

Winslow’s town council on Monday approved a first reading for a moratorium. The council would have 180 days to finalize regulations for retail stores, cultivation facilities and social clubs.

