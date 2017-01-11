3 Maine towns move forward with limiting retail pot establishments

(FILES) This file photo taken on April 19, 2016 shows a marijuana plant and its buds at Alternative Solutions, local medical marijuana producer in Washington, DC. The blue associated with Democrats and the red of Republicans will blend with another color next November 8, 2016 on Election Day: the green of marijuana, as nine states vote on legalizing pot. Voters nationwide decide between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump for president, but in those states weed will also be on the ballot. California, Arizona, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada will vote on legalizing possession and recreational use of marijuana, as well as regulating its cultivation, production and sale. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SmialowskiBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
–Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images
Portland Press Herald,
3:41 AM

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Three more Maine towns have taken steps to limit retail marijuana establishments.

Maine voters in November narrowly approved a referendum legalizing marijuana.

The Portland Press Herald reports Clinton, Skowhegan and Winslow have each moved forward with restricting retail marijuana establishments.

Clinton’s board of selectman voted Tuesday night to put an emergency moratorium on such establishments. The 60-day moratorium gives the planning board time to prepare changes to the land-use law.

Skowhegan’s selectmen also on Tuesday night agreed to move forward with an ordinance barring retail marijuana establishments and social clubs.

Winslow’s town council on Monday approved a first reading for a moratorium. The council would have 180 days to finalize regulations for retail stores, cultivation facilities and social clubs.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com

TOPICS: Local News Maine Politics Marijuana
