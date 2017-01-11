Fisherman, 2 cops rescued after falling through frozen pond

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A fisherman and two police officers have been taken to a hospital after all three fell through a frozen pond in Plymouth.

Witness Ellen Schipellite tells WBZ-TV she called 911 on Tuesday afternoon after seeing a fisherman in his 60s walk out onto the ice and fall in.

The man’s friend brought a rope out to him and tied it around his waist, but failed to get him out of the water

Police say two officers responded. One crawled out to the fisherman on his stomach. Both fell in when the other tried to help.

Firefighters later rescued all three. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Fire Lt. Jason Pierce says the ice was “very deceiving” because some parts were thick and solid while others were very thin.