A lesser charge in bumping of officer
A Dorchester man whose run-in with a plainclothes Cambridge police officer drew national attention will be charged with disorderly conduct, a clerk magistrate ruled Wednesday.
An assault and battery charge that Cambridge police had sought against Cleon Hodge, 21, was dropped.
Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.
Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.
Advertisement
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.