Woman lived with sister’s body in Brookline kitchen for more than year

Hope Wheaton and her older sister, Lynda Waldman, grew up together in a stately Brookline home, where they lived quietly by themselves until Wheaton, 67, vanished about a year and a half ago.

Neighbors on Clinton Road took notice and began asking Waldman, 74, about her sister.

“We always asked where she was,” said Harriet Allen, a neighbor on the street and longtime friend of Wheaton’s. “She would ignore it.”

Then a cousin of the sisters made a startling discovery last month during a visit to their home at 122 Clinton Road: Wheaton lay dead in the kitchen of the $1.2 million house amid heavy clutter.

