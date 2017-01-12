Woman lived with sister’s body in Brookline kitchen for more than year

The house at 122 Clinton Road in Brookline.
The house at 122 Clinton Road in Brookline. –Brookline Assessor's Office
By
The Boston Globe
7:28 AM

Hope Wheaton and her older sister, Lynda Waldman, grew up together in a stately Brookline home, where they lived quietly by themselves until Wheaton, 67, vanished about a year and a half ago.

Neighbors on Clinton Road took notice and began asking Waldman, 74, about her sister.

“We always asked where she was,” said Harriet Allen, a neighbor on the street and longtime friend of Wheaton’s. “She would ignore it.”

Then a cousin of the sisters made a startling discovery last month during a visit to their home at 122 Clinton Road: Wheaton lay dead in the kitchen of the $1.2 million house amid heavy clutter.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

TOPICS: Local News Boston Globe Massachusetts
