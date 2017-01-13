Nanny accused of pilfering thousands of dollars from family

REHOBOTH, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Rhode Island nanny has been charged with pilfering thousands of dollars from a Massachusetts home where she babysits.

Police say 22-year-old Michelle O’Kane, of Bristol, Rhode Island, was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of larceny over $250. She is free on personal recognizance.

Police say they responded to a Rehoboth home on Tuesday for a report that $3,000 to $4,000 was stolen from a watch box in a wardrobe drawer.

Police say O’Kane went back to the home on Wednesday and tried to return the cash. Police recovered about $2,600.

WJAR-TV reports O’ Kane has been ordered to stay away from the victims. Attempts to reach her weren’t immediately successful.