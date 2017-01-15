Martin Richard’s father tells of son’s generosity on the day boy died

Martin Richard
Martin Richard –AP
By
The Boston Globe
11:58 AM

The father of Martin Richard stood before more than 300 eighth-graders Saturday afternoon and asked if they remembered where they were when the Boston Marathon bombings happened.

Every hand went up.

“Yeah, me too,” said Bill Richard, during his keynote speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum Saturday afternoon at the end of Project 351’s annual Day of Service. The eighth-graders had just completed volunteer work in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

TOPICS: Local News
Local News
