Police decision to pull back on social media monitoring draws praise

Community leaders praised Boston police Saturday for pulling back on a controversial plan to spend up to $1.4 million on software to monitor social media postings for criminal activity and threats to public safety.

“I think they listen to the community,” said City Councilor Andrea Campbell, chairwoman of the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee. “We received a lot of e-mails and phone calls about this.”

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.