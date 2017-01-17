Cops: Man pays to smuggle girl, 14, sexually assaults her

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Worcester man faces human trafficking and rape charges after police say he paid $5,000 to smuggle a 14-year-old girl into the country, held her captive and sexually assaulted her.

Officials say 22-year-old Luis Santos will be arraigned on Tuesday following his arrest last week. It’s unclear if Santos has an attorney.

Police say the girl apparently began talking with Santos on Facebook from El Salvador. She arrived in Worcester last month.

Police say she was forced to live in Santos’ apartment and share his bed. The girl accused Santos of touching her on multiple occasions.

Police say she was locked in a room and wasn’t allowed to use a phone or attend school most of the time.