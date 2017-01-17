Officer arrested after 4-hour standoff at Raynham home
RAYNHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Quincy police officer is facing charges after a four-hour standoff at a Raynham home during which at least two shots were fired.
Officers responded to the home at about 9 p.m. Monday for a report of a domestic disturbance.
Police say while officers were talking to a woman in the home, a man fired two shots through a door.
No one was hurt.
State police and SWAT teams responded to the scene and neighbors were hold to stay inside.
The man eventually surrendered peacefully at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The man’s name was not immediately disclosed but authorities say he is an 18-year veteran of the Quincy Police Department.
He is being held pending arraignment at Taunton District Court.
