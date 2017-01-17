Officials probing after several manholes explode in Brockton

AP,
3:44 AM

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — An electricity distribution company is investigating a series of manhole explosions in Brockton.

Officials say firefighters found six manhole covers had blown off their bases early Monday. Fire shot up from the ground. At least two businesses had to evacuate.

National Grid says it responded to several manholes in the Boston suburb. No injuries were reported.

The utility told The Enterprise that electrical service for its customers wasn’t affected. The company is looking into what caused the explosions and was repairing a manhole. The company says its underground equipment is now functioning properly.

Flames also erupted from underground in July, hurtling manhole covers into the air.

National Grid says those explosions were caused by a faulty underground electrical cable, which can lead to the accumulation of combustible gas.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Congresswoman Katherine Clark during a Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance service at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Cambridge on Monday.
Politics
Clark says she’s received ‘positive’ reaction to her boycott of inauguration January 16, 2017 | 8:27 PM
National News
Gene Cernan, last astronaut to walk on the moon, dies at 82 January 16, 2017 | 4:55 PM
South Boston, MA -- 1/16/2017 - State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz (L) spoke as Governor Charlie Baker looked on during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 17mlkbreakfast Reporter:
Local News
State senator urges overhaul of criminal justice system January 16, 2017 | 4:33 PM
South Boston, MA -- 1/16/2017 - Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 17mlkbreakfast Reporter:
Politics
Sen. Warren: John Lewis has earned right to question Trump January 16, 2017 | 2:16 PM
FILE- In this Dec. 27, 2016, file photo, former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez appears in Suffolk Superior Court for a pretrial hearing before Judge Jeffrey Locke in Boston. Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, is scheduled to go on trial in Feb 13, 2017, for the murder of two men in a 2012 drive-by shooting. Body art has played a role in a surprising number of criminal cases nationwide, though legal experts concede that tattoos by themselves are rarely a deciding factor in convictions. (Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)
Local News
Aaron Hernandez due in court for hearing in double slaying January 16, 2017 | 10:41 AM
Politics
The GOP’s strategy for Obamacare? Repeal and run. January 16, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Politics
Women's march in DC an echo of the past January 16, 2017 | 9:06 AM
Politics
Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault January 16, 2017 | 6:44 AM
History
Activists relate to King's shift from dreamer to radical January 16, 2017 | 3:41 AM
Politics
Watch Elizabeth Warren and Marty Walsh speak at Fanueil Hall health care rally January 15, 2017 | 9:19 PM
People participated in rally to denounce plans to revoke the Affordable Care Act.
Politics
Thousands protest health care repeal at Faneuil Hall January 15, 2017 | 5:37 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/04/2016: At Boston City Council, new council member is Andrea Joy Campbell (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 04citycouncil(2)
Local News
BPD praised for scrapping social media monitoring plan January 15, 2017 | 4:02 PM
epa05711183 US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, New York, USA, 11 January 2017. Trump, who is set to take the Oath of Office on 20 January 2017, gave his first press conference in nearly 6 months. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
Politics
White House has traditions and here comes Trump. What will happen? January 15, 2017 | 3:49 PM
Local News
Man stabbed during party at home of UMass Boston chancellor January 15, 2017 | 3:42 PM
Boston, MA - 1/16/1919: Looking across North End Park on Jan. 16, 1919, the day after a giant tank at the Purity Distilling Co. on Commercial Street collapsed, sending a wave of an estimated 2.3 million gallons of molasses through the streets of Boston. The great molasses tank was located in the center of this picture. Sections of the metal may be seen at the extreme left and right in the picture. Twenty-one people perished, including two 10-year-olds, Pasquale Iantosca and Maria Distasio, who were collecting firewood near the molasses tank while home from school for lunch. (Boston Globe Archive/) --- BGPA Reference: 150115_MJ_001
History
It's been 98 years since a giant wave of molasses killed 21 people in Boston January 15, 2017 | 12:47 PM
Martin Richard
Local News
Martin Richard’s father tells of son’s generosity January 15, 2017 | 11:58 AM
Trump SNL sketch January 14
Politics
Donald Trump fires back once again, calls SNL "the worst of NBC" January 15, 2017 | 9:50 AM
World News
Russian security chief says country seeing more cyberattacks January 15, 2017 | 8:31 AM
World News
World diplomats in Paris to urge renewed Mideast peace talks January 15, 2017 | 8:23 AM
Politics
Inauguration highlights Trump's infrastructure opportunities January 15, 2017 | 8:07 AM
Politics
Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic foil to Trump January 15, 2017 | 7:49 AM
Politics
Anti-Trumper John Kasich to doubters: I'm no lame duck January 15, 2017 | 7:40 AM
National News
The big top comes down: Ringling Bros. circus is closing January 15, 2017 | 2:06 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at the confirmation hearing for Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Lewis says he’s doesn’t consider Donald Trump a “legitimate president,” blaming the Russians for helping the Republican win the White House. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Politics
Democrats mull how to confront Trump January 14, 2017 | 8:42 PM
Politics
Jennifer Holliday backs out of inauguration performance January 14, 2017 | 2:44 PM
The New Hampshire Statehouse
Local News
Gun-friendly statehouses—like N.H.—see occasional reckless conduct January 14, 2017 | 1:28 PM
Local News
Physicians group unhappy over new alternative medicine law January 14, 2017 | 12:39 PM
Local News
N.H. school to offer single-color, gender-neutral graduation robes January 14, 2017 | 11:33 AM
Police responded to an October shooting in East Boston.
Crime
Boston police scrap plans for social media monitoring software January 14, 2017 | 10:52 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at the confirmation hearing for Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Lewis says he’s doesn’t consider Donald Trump a “legitimate president,” blaming the Russians for helping the Republican win the White House. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Politics
Donald Trump unleashes Twitter attack against Rep. John Lewis January 14, 2017 | 10:46 AM