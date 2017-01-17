State troopers: Body found near burning vehicle in Stark

STARK, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state troopers say a body was found near a burning vehicle in Stark.

WMUR-TV reports police say a neighbor came across the burning vehicle on Monday morning and called 911. The vehicle was located on a small dirt road leading into White Mountain National Forest.

Police say the body was outside the car. They’re not identifying the person, who’s from another state, until relatives can be notified.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

Neighbors say only residents typically use the road in the winter months.

