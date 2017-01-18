Kennedy stands by decision to attend Trump’s inauguration

01/17/2017 NEWTON, MA Congressman Joseph Kennedy III (cq) speaks during a Massachusetts Democratic briefing held at Newton South High School. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Kennedy won reelection in November, carrying 70 percent of the vote in the Fourth Congressional District, which runs southwest from Brookline to the South Coast. –Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe
By
The Boston Globe
7:25 AM

NEWTON — Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III on Tuesday stood by his decision to attend Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, even as scores of other House Democrats have said they will boycott the event.

A member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Kennedy said the decision, which some liberals have sought to turn into a litmus test, was grounded in the occasion rather than the man set to become the 45th president.

“Believe me, not going to be a whole lot of fun, and I totally understand why some of my colleagues would not want to be there,” Kennedy told the Globe before hosting an event billed as a “grass-roots meeting” for Democrats at a local high school.

