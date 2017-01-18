Kennedy stands by decision to attend Trump’s inauguration

NEWTON — Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III on Tuesday stood by his decision to attend Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, even as scores of other House Democrats have said they will boycott the event.

A member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Kennedy said the decision, which some liberals have sought to turn into a litmus test, was grounded in the occasion rather than the man set to become the 45th president.

“Believe me, not going to be a whole lot of fun, and I totally understand why some of my colleagues would not want to be there,” Kennedy told the Globe before hosting an event billed as a “grass-roots meeting” for Democrats at a local high school.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.