3 dead, 2 critically hurt when SUV hits tree in Springfield

AP,
updated at 1:12 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police now say three people died when a speeding SUV crashed into a tree in Springfield.

Two other people who were in the vehicle when it crashed at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Firefighters had to use a tool to pry open parts of the mangled vehicle and free the people trapped inside.

A fire department spokesman says one person died at the scene. Police say a second victim died at the hospital Tuesday night and another died Wednesday morning.

No names were released but the victims were described as two women and a man. The SUV had Connecticut plates.

The crash remains under investigation but police say it appears that speed was a factor.

