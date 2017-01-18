Severely decomposed body found on Cape Elizabeth beach

AP,
6:07 AM

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (AP) — Police say someone walking on a town-owned beach in Cape Elizabeth stumbled upon a severely decomposed body.

Police Chief Neil Williams says they were notified of a suspicious object spotted on Cliff House Beach Tuesday night.

Investigators determined it was the body of a Caucasian person.

Officials say they weren’t immediately able to determine the gender of the body due to its decomposed state.

The state medical examiner’s office in Augusta will perform an autopsy.

State police have been notified of the discovery. An investigation remains ongoing.

Officials say neither Cape Elizabeth nor South Portland have any active missing person cases.

TOPICS: Local News Maine
