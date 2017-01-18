Will lawmakers gut key parts of marijuana law?

Marijuana legalization advocates fear the Massachusetts Legislature, which has already delayed the opening of pot shops, will now gut several key parts of the law approved by 1.8 million voters in November.

Public comments from Senate President Stanley C. Rosenberg about potential changes are setting off alarm bells among backers.

Rosenberg has raised the prospect of lawmakers sharply increasing the marijuana tax rate , lowering the 12-plant-per-household limit on homegrowing pot, and even raising the legal age for purchase, possession, and use up from 21.

Rosenberg supported legalization and said he will respect the will of the voters, but believes the law needs refinement. He has not taken firm positions on those specific changes. In public forums, however, he has said they are likely to be part of the debate over fine-tuning the law.

But even the specter of legislators meddling is giving advocates agita.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

