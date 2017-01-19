71-year-old man allegedly tried to kill ex-wife with axe before setting fire to her house

A 71-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly tried to kill his former wife with an axe before setting fire to her home in Norfolk, police said.

Allen Stotts left the woman “frantically screaming” after the assault and admitted to police that he had carried out the assault on River Road shortly before 4:15 p.m, Norfolk police said in a statement.

