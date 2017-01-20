Security guards at TD Garden can no longer eject homeless

Private security guards who patrol TD Garden have been told they can no longer eject homeless people from North Station commuter rail platforms and waiting areas that are surrounded by the sports complex, after one of the guards was charged with beating a disabled homeless man with his own cane, transit officials said Thursday.

Beginning Monday, MBTA Transit Police will also expand their patrol coverage of the station, said MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo, who added that the guidelines were finalized during a phone call Thursday between the MBTA general manager, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan, and TD Garden president Amy Latimer.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.