Thousands gather at anti-Trump march on Boston Common

Thousands of people filled Boston Common for the Boston Women's March for America.
Thousands of people filled Boston Common for the Boston Women's March for America. –John Tlumacki / Globe Staff
BOSTON (AP) — Thousands of people converged on Boston Common on Saturday to march in protest of Republican President Donald Trump and stand in solidarity with society’s most vulnerable people.

The Boston Women’s March for America was part of a nationwide series of post-inauguration marches and rallies. Organizers and police estimated the crowd at more than 100,000.

Scores of women wore pink, cat-eared, knit hats and others held signs, including one that said, “Love Not Hate Makes America Great.”

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for challenging any Republican efforts to overturn abortion rights, take away health care from millions of Americans and tear apart immigrant families through deportation.

“Donald Trump’s campaign was about attacks on women, attacks on African-Americans, attacks on Latinos, attacks on religious groups, attacks on immigrants,” the Massachusetts Democrat told the crowd. “We come here to stand shoulder-to-shoulder to make clear we are here, we will not be silent, we will not play dead, we will fight for what we believe in.”

A mile-long procession was to follow several speeches. Police said the rally has been peaceful with no incidents.

Leah Cathers, of Lowell, attended the march with her sister. She told The Boston Globe she believes the country is going in the wrong direction.

“I’m horrified by the fact that people have forgotten that these issues are about human beings, whether it’s the Muslim population or refugees,” she said.

