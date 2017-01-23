1 dead in early morning house fire in Belmont

AP,
7:23 AM

BELMONT, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in an early morning house fire in Belmont.

Chief David Frizzell says residents of the first- and second-floor apartment escaped safely from the three-alarm blaze reported at about 4 a.m. Monday but a man was found dead in the third-floor unit.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Frizzell says the fire was well advanced by the time firefighters arrived.

The fire on Trapelo Road, a main artery through the town, is expected to cause rush hour headaches for commuters as the road remains closed during the investigation.

Waltham and Cambridge firefighters assisted at the scene.

TOPICS: Local News Massachusetts
