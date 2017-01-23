US attorney investigates Brookline private school over allegations it barred disabled child

Brookline, MA - 11/12/2016 - Dawn Oates, cq, with daughter Harper, 4, cq, at their home in Brookline. Dawn Oates alleges that her daughter Harper, who is handicapped, was not admitted into the Park School (where her two other children Olivia, 6, cq, and Jack, 6, cq, attended), for discriminatory reasons. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Cristela Guerra, Topic: xxParkSchool, LOID: 8.3.591775255.
At their home in Brookline, Dawn Oates cuddled with her daughter Harper, who born with a spinal cord injury that left her a quadriplegic. Harper, 5, was denied a spot last year at the Park School. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
By
The Boston Globe
7:32 AM

The US attorney’s office is investigating the Park School, a prestigious private academy in Brookline, after a family alleged their child was denied admission solely because she is disabled.

Five-year-old Harper Oates was born with a spinal cord injury that left her a quadriplegic. But when doctors tested Harper’s development as a toddler, they found her limitations were mainly confined to mobility. Cognitively, Harper was found to be one to two years ahead of her peers.

As a result, Dawn and Justin Oates expected their youngest child would go to the Park School, a 129-year-old institution with students in prekindergarten through eighth grade, just like her 6-year-old twin siblings. Just like her father did before them. But school officials denied Harper a spot early last year, calling the decision “extremely difficult.”

“The school engaged in an open, good-faith discussion with the Oates family about how Harper could thrive and have an enriching and fulfilling academic experience,” the school said in a statement to The Boston Globe. “After much careful and thoughtful deliberation, however, serious concerns remained that the Park School could not meet Harper’s educational needs.

