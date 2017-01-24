Funeral arrangements set for 4 killed in crash of stolen SUV

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Funeral arrangements are set for four people, including three high school seniors, killed last week when a stolen SUV crashed into a tree in Massachusetts.

Police say 20-year-old Andrew Savage, 18-year-old Chassidy Spence, 17-year-old Katrina Lee Maisonet-Jones and 17-year-old Adrianna Hernandez were killed in the crash in Springfield. All four were Springfield residents.

The Republican reports a wake for Hernandez is planned for Thursday evening. Her funeral service is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday at Centro Cristiano Nacion de Jesus.

A wake and funeral for Maisonet-Jones is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Sampson Chapel of the Acres.

A wake and funeral for Spence and Savage is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 31 at The Christian Cathedral.

