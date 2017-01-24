Maine officer bitten while trying to pull topless woman off pillar

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a Newcastle woman bit a police officer as he tried to pull a topless woman down from a pillar during the Women’s March on Maine rally outside the State House.

Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin tells The Kennebec Journal Officer Alan Carr attempted to grab a belt loop on the unidentified topless woman on Saturday. That’s when a second woman bit him on the hand.

Police says it’s not unlawful for women to be topless in Maine and the move was for safety reasons.

Emergency responders treated Carr at the scene. He was then taken to a hospital for additional treatment.

Sixty-four-year-old Teresa Frisbie-Calder has been issued a summons on an assault charge.

Attempts to reach her weren’t immediately successful.

