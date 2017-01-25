Green Line extension makes Trump’s infrastructure list

State transit officials are preparing for key meetings Wednesday and Thursday to review the long-stalled Green Line extension, one day after Governor Charlie Baker said the project has the apparent blessing of President Trump.

Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA, said in an e-mail Tuesday night that “there are important meetings tomorrow and Thursday between the project team and the Federal Transit Administration to thoroughly review the revised scope and costs of the project.”

