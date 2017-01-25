Lawyer: Toss charges against mom who fled with kids in 1985

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The lawyer for a woman accused of abducting her two daughters from their father in Rhode Island more than three decades ago is calling for the charges to be dismissed.

Elaine Yates. —Harris County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Elaine Yates, whose legal name is Liana Waldberg, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony count of abduction of a child prior to a court order.

An anonymous tip two days before Christmas led authorities to Kimberly and Kelly Yates, and to Waldberg.

Waldberg’s attorney, Lisa Holley, tells WPRI-TV her client, now 69 years old, was forced to leave the state with her daughters in 1985.

Holley says the domestic violence protection act hadn’t been enacted and Waldberg had no other options.

Holley says authorities errored in charging her client in 1988 and arresting her this month.

