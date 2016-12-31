New Year’s attack on packed Istanbul club leaves 39 dead

epaselect epa05693521 Policemen secure the area after a gun attack on Reina, a popular night club in Istanbul near by the Bosphorus, early morning in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 January 2017. At least two people were killed and dozens others were wounded in the attack, local media reported.
–EPA
By
ZEYNEP BILGINSOY
AP,
December 31, 2016

ISTANBUL (AP) — An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations, killing at least 39 people and wounding close to 70 others in what the province’s governor described as a terror attack.

Gov. Vasip Sahin said the attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the club at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday before entering and firing on people partying inside. He did not say who may have carried out the attack.

“Unfortunately (he) rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year’s and have fun,” Sahin told reporters.

Advertisement

Private NTV news channel said the assailant entered the Reina nightclub, in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the man was still on the run, adding: “efforts to find the terrorist are continuing.”

“Our security forces have started the necessary operations. God willing he will be caught in a short period of time,” the minister said.

At least 16 of the dead were foreign nationals, Soylu said, without providing information on their nationalities. Five of the victims were identified as Turkish nationals while authorities were still trying to identify 18 of the victims. At least 69 people were being treated in hospitals, four in serious condition, Soylu said.

Some customers jumped into the waters of the Bosporus to escape the attack, the report said.

Sinem Uyanik was inside the club with her husband who was wounded in the attack.

“Before I could understand what was happening, my husband fell on top me,” she said outside Istanbul’s Sisli Etfal Hospital. “I had to lift several bodies from top of me before I could get out. It was frightening.” Her husband was not in serious condition despite sustaining three wounds.

Police with riot gear and machine guns backed up by armored vehicles blocked the area close to the Reina nightclub, one of the most popular night spots in Istanbul. Several ambulances flashing blue lights arrived on the scene, some taking wounded to hospitals.

Advertisement

The White House condemned what it called a “horrific terrorist attack” and offered U.S. help to Turkey.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz said President Barack Obama was briefed on the attack by his national security team and asked to be updated as the situation developed. Obama is vacationing in Hawaii this week with his family.

National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said the attack on “innocent revelers” celebrating New Year’s shows the attackers’ savagery.

“Our thoughts are with victims and their loved ones. We continue to work to prevent these tragedies,” European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini tweeted.

An estimated 600 people were celebrating inside the club that is also frequented by famous locals, including singers, actors and sports stars. Several shocked revelers were seen fleeing the scene after the attack and the music fell silent.

The country has been rocked by a series of deadly attacks in 2016 carried out by the Islamic State group or Kurdish militants, killing more than 180 people.

On Dec. 10, a double bomb attack outside soccer stadium — located near the Reina nightclub — killed 44 people and wounded 149 others. The attack was claimed by Turkey-based Kurdish militant group, the Kurdish Freedom Falcons. Nine days later, an off-duty Turkish riot policeman assassinated Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov at a photo exhibition in the capital, Ankara. The government has suggested that a movement led U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind the killing — an accusation the cleric has denied.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag vowed that Turkey would press ahead with its fight against violent groups.

Advertisement

“Turkey will continue its determined and effective combat to root out terror,” Bozdag said on Twitter.

Security measures had been heightened in major Turkish cities, with police barring traffic leading up to key squares in Istanbul and the capital Ankara. In Istanbul, 17,000 police officers were put on duty, some camouflaged as Santa Claus and others as street vendors, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported.

__

Dusan Stojanovic and Mehmet Guzel in Istanbul and Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey contributed.

___

This story has been corrected to say that attack took place just after midnight Sunday instead of on Saturday.

TOPICS: National News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
epa05693703 US singer Mariah Carey performs in Times Square during the New Year's Eve celebrations in New York, New York, USA, 31 December 2016. EPA/ALBA VIGARAY
Music
Mariah Carey bungles her New Year's Eve show, stops singing January 1, 2017 | 10:10 AM
Business
The bars where drivers got drunk before their OUI arrests December 31, 2016 | 8:05 PM
National News
Trump ditches media for golf game, offers New Year's wishes December 31, 2016 | 3:58 PM
Local News
Three people, including 2 teens, die in Easton crash December 31, 2016 | 12:11 PM
Jackie Falla is embarking on the renovation of her fourth project.
Real Estate
Can a rookie house-flipper pocket $1 million? December 31, 2016 | 11:47 AM
Kevin Norton prepared an outrigger on a fishing trip off the coast of Scituate.
Local News
Are there more fish in the ocean than regulators say? December 31, 2016 | 11:25 AM
Michael Skakel in Bedford, N.Y., after his murder conviction was overturned on grounds of inadequate legal representation.
Crime
Court reinstates Kennedy cousin Skakel's murder conviction December 31, 2016 | 2:46 AM
Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge.
Local News
Grad students say Harvard hindered unionization vote December 30, 2016 | 1:27 PM
A marijuana joint is rolled Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in San Francisco. Prop 64 legalizing marijuana for recreational use passed in California. The number of Americans living in states with recreational marijuana more than tripled after at least three states voted to fully legalize the drug. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Local News
Baker signs marijuana delay amid protest December 30, 2016 | 12:39 PM
National News
Business executive and family among 6 on missing Ohio plane December 30, 2016 | 12:26 PM
Falmouth-12/30/16- A funeral Mass was held at St. Anthony's Church for Falmouth High School hockey player Owen Higgins, one of two FHS students killed in a car crash last week. Paul Moore, Falmouth High hockey coach stands facing the casket as FHS hockey players make their way into the church. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
Mourners gather for funeral of Falmouth crash’s second victim December 30, 2016 | 11:29 AM
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a bill signing ceremony at the Statehouse, Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Politics
Gov. Baker will attend Trump inauguration December 30, 2016 | 11:06 AM
Newton, MA., 12/28/16, The live video behind the anchor desk at the new NBC Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston studios. The Boston Globe got a tourpreview of the new studio and channel that debuts on Jan. 1 Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Business
What you need to know about NBC’s channel flip in Boston December 30, 2016 | 10:48 AM
In this photo taken Dec. 20, 2016, a home with shutters, at right, is next to a home without shutters, at left, in Woodstock, Vt. The village of Woodstock is cracking down on homeowners who are refusing to keep shutters on their homes. Officials say the loss of shutters would hurt the village's historic character. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)
Local News
Vermont town in Budweiser Clydesdale ad fights to save its charm December 30, 2016 | 10:41 AM
National News
US gives detailed look at Russia's alleged election hacking December 30, 2016 | 10:24 AM
Local News
Company agrees to pay $1.2M to run pipeline through Mass. forest December 30, 2016 | 9:44 AM
31dotblock - Rendering of a view into Dot Block retail court from Dorchester Avenue. (Rode Architects)
Local News
362-unit Dot Block project could break ground by summer December 30, 2016 | 9:30 AM
Local News
City’s new records chief once OK’d sealing names of police facing OUI charges December 30, 2016 | 9:25 AM
Medford, MA - November 16, 2016: Karen Hanlon (cq), left, hugs clinic supervisor Eve Kennedy-Spaien (cq) at the end of her last day of the Functional Restoration Program for Pain Management at the Spaulding Outpatient Center in Medford, MA November 16, 2016. Hanlon graduated from the program. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe) Section: HealthScience reporter:
Health
Beyond pills and shots: Pain patients seek other options December 30, 2016 | 9:18 AM
10/26/2012 BOSTON, MA Patrons stand outside at Jerry Remy's Seaport (cq) on Northern Avenue (cq) in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Three Boston bars absolved in state ‘pay-to-play’ case December 30, 2016 | 9:06 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at an annual meeting marking a professional holiday for Russian security service employees in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Politics
Putin says Russia won't oust US diplomats in hacking flap December 30, 2016 | 7:45 AM
Politics
Putin says Russia won't expel US diplomats in hacking flap December 30, 2016 | 7:41 AM
Local News
Man charged with posing as HVAC worker held on bail December 30, 2016 | 7:25 AM
Local News
Cops: Man charged after trying to steal car with wrong keys December 30, 2016 | 3:38 AM
Crime
DA: Man sentenced to prison for assaulting wife, 3 children December 30, 2016 | 3:32 AM
Local News
Legal pot supporters cry foul over bill to delay sales December 30, 2016 | 12:14 AM
In this photo provided by the Aspen, Colo., Police Department, 22-year-old John Conor Kennedy is shown following his arrest for disorderly conduct after he was involved in a bar fight in the tony resort town of Aspen, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Kennedy is the oldest son of Robert Kennedy Jr. and the grandson of Robert Kennedy. Kennedy's court appearance on the charge is set for Feb. 22. (Photo Courtesy of the Aspen, Colo., Police Department via AP)
National News
Kennedy grandson arrested in Aspen bar fight December 29, 2016 | 5:49 PM
Local News
Homicide investigation opened after teen found in salt marsh December 29, 2016 | 5:33 PM
NORWICH, CT - MARCH 23: Oxycodone pain pills spill out of a prescription container on March 23, 2016 in Norwich, CT. Communities nationwide are struggling with the unprecidented opioid pain pill and heroin addiction epidemic. On March 15, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), announced guidelines for doctors to reduce the amount of opioid painkillers prescribed, in an effort to curb the epidemic. The CDC estimates that most new heroin addicts first became hooked on prescription pain medication before graduating to heroin, which is stronger and cheaper. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Local News
State report reveals barriers in opioid addiction treatment December 29, 2016 | 4:10 PM
Local News
IT officials: Data breach required 'average computer skills' December 29, 2016 | 12:33 PM